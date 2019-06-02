World Cup 2019: Intense India sweat it out in Southampton

cricket-world-cup

The players appeared bubbly and wanted to do the hard yards. A birthday cake-cutting ceremony was held on the balcony for Dinesh Karthik, who after his batting session in the nets, was seen running two rounds of the Ageas Bowl

India skipper Virat Kohli during a training session in Southampton on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Indian team's intensity at their practice session was super high on Saturday ahead of their Wednesday's clash against South Africa. The team trained in all disciplines with batsmen and bowlers spending quality team on the training ground. The bowlers bowled to batsmen as well in an empty net and the fielders took catches for all positions. One and a half hour was spent on fielding itself. Head coach Ravi Shastri knows what a difference this aspect of the game can make.

When India won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia where Shastri was adjudged champion of champions, the Sunil Gavaskar-led side's fielding was rated very highly too. And Mohammed Azharuddin, a young star during that tournament, always feels that the 1985 team was the best fielding unit he played in.

