World Cup 2019: It is an emotional time for me, says Shikhar Dhawan after getting ruled out

In a video shared by Dhawan on Twitter, the left-hander batsman said: "I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19"

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Indian cricket fans, saying it is time for him to go back and recover after getting ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to a left thumb injury.

In a video shared by Dhawan on Twitter, the left-hander batsman said: "I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, my thumb won't be recovering on time. I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back and recover well and be ready for the next selection."

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan suffered an injury on his thumb during his century knock vs Australia in the World Cup 2019. The knock turned out to be a match-winning knock and Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the Man of the Match.

Shikhar Dhawan got hit while he was batting in the middle, trying to evade a bouncer, but he still managed to carry on and complete his ton during the innings.

After the fracture was ascertained, dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was put on a flight to England and was kept as a stand by with a hope that Shikhar Dhawan might recover on time.

But yesterday, Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, thus making way for Rishabh Pant in the Playing 11.

Shikhar Dhawan's fans got emotional after the announcement and started wishing him a quick recovery on his post:

Maine aap par satta lagaya tha ki aap man of the tournament banoge lekin, afsos!



Ab mera prediction @ImRo45 hain.https://t.co/mD3JO9F6uc — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 19, 2019

Matlab dhawan ko nazar lagadi, ab rohit ko lagaoge ? — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 19, 2019

Hard luck Shikhar but well played ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂYou did your bit. Take care — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 19, 2019

It's so heartbreaking to be ruled out of a world cup due to injury, my heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Well done on your contribution so far, get well soon champ. Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) June 19, 2019

Omg! Heart breaking news this isðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ — Manish joshi (MJ) (@ShivrajKaBhanja) June 19, 2019

India will take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

