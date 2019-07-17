World Cup 2019: NZ captain Kane Williamson stumped by 'finer rule'

cricket-world-cup

New Zealand skipper Williamson says he trusted the umpires, who awarded six overthrow runs instead of five and wasn't aware of the regulations in this case

Skipper Kane Williamson after Kiwis's loss. Pics/AFP

Wellington: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said yesterday that though there was no loser in Sunday's World Cup final defeat to England and there was one winner who was crowned. "At the end of the day nothing separated us, no one lost the final, but there was a crowned winner and there it is," Williamson told New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB, as he obviously continued to struggle to come to terms with the defeat which came about via boundary count after both teams were tied twice on scores following their 50 overs each and a subsequent Super Over.

Cricketers, current and former, shared New Zealand's pain on losing the title in that manner and many of them asked for a serious look and even a change may be in the rule book. Another issue in the thrilling final was when the England team were awarded six runs instead of five when the ball ricocheted off Ben Stokes's bat while he was taking the second run and went to the fence. As per the rule book, the second round should not have been counted as the players had not crossed before the throw was made. Interestingly enough though, Williamson said he was unaware of that rule.



Umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs during Sunday's final

"I actually wasn't aware of the finer rule at that point in time. Obviously, you trust in the umpires and what they do. I guess you throw that in the mix of a few hundred other things that may have been different," the tournament's Man of the Series told a NZ daily. Widely praised for the grace with which he and his side accepted the defeat, Williamson said everyone had signed up to the rules that governed the tournament. "I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it [smiling]," said Williamson when asked about the boundary count rule.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time. When with two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser, it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know, it is what it is really. The rules are there from the start," added Williamson. In the finale at Lord's. New Zealand opted to bat and put up a modest 241 for eight. In reply, England were bowled out for 241 off the last ball of their 50-over quota. In the Super Over too, both teams finished on the same score — 15. That's when the boundary count was done and England, who had hit 26 fours, were adjudged winners as against New Zealand's 17.

