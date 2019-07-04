World Cup 2019: Pakistan's performance is not bad at all, says Moin

cricket-world-cup

Pakistan's hopes for a semi-final berth were hanging on the shoulders of India and New Zealand when they played against England. Unfortunately for Pakistan England won both those matches and qualified for the semis.

Mohammad Amir (Pic/ AFP)

Pakistan team is facing the heat from all quarters for their inconsistent performances in the World Cup 2019. But they look to have finally found some support in Moin Ali who has defended the team's performance so far.

Now Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their final group stage match at the iconic Lord's in London on Friday.

"Look if we win against Bangladesh we would end the World Cup with five wins out of nine with one match abandoned which is not a bad performance by my standards. So, whatever the PCB does it needs to think very carefully because just changing faces or positions will not help," Moin said.

"Australia till recently were being badly bruised and beaten at home by India and see how they staged a comeback and are now top of the World Cup points table. We need that sort of professionalism, planning, and accountability of players and coaches in our system," Ali said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has already said that its revamped cricket committee will hold an inquiry into the team's performances in the last three years before making recommendations for changes.

With inputs from PTI

