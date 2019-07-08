World Cup 2019: Previous victory over England will give us confidence in semis, says Aaron Finch

cricket-world-cup

Had Australia defeated the Proteas in Manchester on Saturday they would have returned to Old Trafford on Tuesday for a last-four clash with New Zealand, who have lost their last three group games -including an 86-run defeat to the Aussies

Manchester: Australia captain Aaron Finch said he was "excited" by the prospect of a World Cup semi-final against England though his reigning champions will go into Thursday's blockbuster on the back of a 10-run loss to South Africa.

Had Australia defeated the Proteas in Manchester on Saturday they would have returned to Old Trafford on Tuesday for a last-four clash with New Zealand, who have lost their last three group games — including an 86-run defeat to the Aussies. But Saturday's narrow 10-run loss means Australia will head to Birmingham to face an England side, who have beaten fellow semi-finalists India and NZ in their last two games. Australia overwhelmed England in their group stage meeting at Lord's but that day the hosts were without opener Jason Roy, who is fit again and firing on all cylinders. Finch said: "You have to beat everyone, regardless of who or where it is. Playing well against England a couple of weeks ago obviously will give us some confidence going into that game. England have been in really good form recently so we are going to have to be at our absolute best to win that. But it's going to be exciting. Any time Australia plays England, it's exciting but Birmingham is a fun crowd. It's going to be a great atmosphere."

Chasing a target of 326 on Saturday, Australia almost got home thanks to a third ton here by David Warner (122) and Alex Carey's career-best 85, only to be bowled out for 315.

Wade, Mitch called up as Khawaja ruled out

Manchester: Australia coach Justin Langer has said that Usman Khawaja will miss the rest of the World Cup with a hamstring strain. Top-order batsman Khawaja suffered the injury in Australia's 10-run defeat to South Africa on Saturday. Matthew Wade will replace Khawaja in the 15-man squad. Meanwhile, pacer Marcus Stoinis was also hampered by a side strain in the match against the Proteas. Pacer Mitchell Marsh has been called in as his cover.

