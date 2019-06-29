Search

World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma cries foul over his wicket vs West Indies

Updated: Jun 29, 2019, 08:09 IST | mid-day online desk

Rohit, who was ruled out on 18 off 23 balls, posted a close-up picture of his dismissal on his official Twitter page, suggesting that there was a significant gap between the bat and ball.

Pic/ Rohit Sharma Twitter

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to express his disappointment over his controversial dismissal against the West Indies.

The picture posted by Rohit indicates that the ball clipped his right pad instead of the bat.

Rohit was visibly disappointed after being given out caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope of the bowling of Kemar Roach in the match on Thursday.

The right-hander was deceived by an in-swinging delivery from Roach in the final ball of the sixth over and the West Indies team went up in appeal for caught behind, suggesting Rohit had got an inside-edge onto the wicketkeeper.

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth ruled it not-out but West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review and third umpire Michael Gough overturned the call in the Caribbean side's favour.
The third umpire seemed to have gone by the snicko after repeated replays showed there was a gap between the bat and ball.

There were varied reactions on Twitter to the said incident, here are the most interesting ones:

With inputs from PTI

Tags

rohit sharmateam indiawest indiesworld cup 2019

