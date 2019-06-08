World Cup 2019: Tape it, forget it

cricket-world-cup

Sources tell mid-day that MS Dhoni will cover the Balidaan badge in Sunday's game against Australia to prevent the controversy from escalating

MS Dhoni

With the insignia sported by MS Dhoni on his wicketkeeping gloves during India's World Cup opening match against South Africa causing some controversy, sources in the Indian team told mid-day that the ex-skipper is likely to tape the dagger sign to avoid unnecessary attention when India play Australia at The Oval here on Sunday. Although Dhoni has received full backing from the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) and a request was made to the International Cricket Council to allow the insignia to be sported, it is understood the man himself is not keen to sport it now.

It is learnt that Dhoni wanted to pay tribute to India's armed forces and show his love for his regiment having being conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011. That's why he had Balidaan badge on his wicketkeeping gloves. Balidaan, inscribed in Devanagri script, can only be worn by paramilitary commandos. Dhoni, though, had undergone training with a para brigade in 2015. This attention on him is the last thing Dhoni wants in India's World Cup campaign. Playing in probably his last 50-over World Cup, Dhoni would look to make an impact with his performances rather than become the talk of the town with off the field issues.

The Balidaan badge was first highlighted by fans on social media. The ICC, taking cognisance of it, requested the BCCI to remove the badge as it was in violation of their clothing and equipment rule. The BCCI responded with a request to allow Dhoni to sport the badge as it was not "commercial, religious or a military logo". Despite the request, there is no change in ICC's stance. "The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicketkeeping gloves at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. "The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves," the ICC stated. The BCCI is not likely to press the matter with the ICC.

