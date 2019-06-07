World Cup 2019: Umpires miss no-ball call before Gayle dismissal

cricket-world-cup

"Clearly poor umpiring. Saw it in the IPL too but never thought it will happen in the World Cup," wrote a user on social media

Mitchell Starc oversteps one ball before Chris Gayle dismissal

West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle survived two DRS calls before he was adjudged out leg-before off Australia pacer Mitchell Starc by the referral system on a third occasion yesterday. However, had the umpires got things right, Gayle, who managed just 21 off 17 balls in the Windies' chase of 289, may not have been out here too.

Television replays showed that one delivery before his dismissal, Starc had overstepped by a long way (screengrab above) but umpire Chris Gaffeney missed it. Had this no-ball been given, Gayle would have been awarded a free-hit next up and the leg-before appeal would not have stood. Gaffaney had given Gayle out earlier on too, in the third over, when he felt the left-hander had edged it to the wicketkeeper. However, a DRS review showed that the ball had, in fact, clipped the stumps without dislodging the bails en route to the 'keeper. Two balls later, Gayle was again adjudged leg-before before a DRS review showed the ball was going down leg side.

Social media was abuzz as many felt that the Windies had been robbed of a crucial wicket, here are some reactions:

Wtf is going on at @cricketworldcup

The ball before Gayle was given out was a Noball! not only that Umpire's call gave him out! Chris Dafaney missed that. The ball he got out was supposed to be a free hit.

Psycho compulsive umpire and Umpire's call have no freaking credibility pic.twitter.com/6nwglGKlUW — Awais Alvi (@DrAwaisALVI) June 6, 2019

Starc bowles a No ball for Gayle and that was mistakenly unseen by the umpire and the next ball he is sent back. Now I see everyone shouting that it was unfair, Australia had luck etc. #AUSvWI #CWC19 — Annya (@AnnyaDasGupta33) June 7, 2019

#CricbuzzLIVE What a terrible decision did Criss Gaffaney made just before a ball Criss Gayle got out how can he miss such a big no ball from Starc . What is this happening ? He did not hesitated for a moment before giving out 3 times but he was not able to see this huge no ball — Shashank Srivastava (@Shashan28567795) June 6, 2019

So the umpire failed to spot a legitimate no ball and Gayle got out the very next ball which should have been a free hit. @19AJR is beating his kids as we speak — LacaJet (@ThatGuyJSR) June 6, 2019

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates