World Cup 2019: Vijay Mallya heckled and abused by angry fans during India vs Australia

LONDON: Seeing Indian fugitive Vijay Mallya witness the India v Australia World Cup match here despite allegations of fraud and cheating by the authorities back home, the travelling Indian fans and also the local Indians here vented their anger on the liquor baron when they saw him exiting The Oval after India's victory. Spotted outside the main gate with his mother, Mallya was heckled and abused by the Indian fans.

While Mallya waited behind at the Hobbs gate for his car to arrive, the angry fans hurled abuse at him as his mother walked ahead.

The vociferous fans chanted "Mallya chor hai". Some fans also shouted " Modi aa raha hai (PM Narendra Modi will not spare you)". He was abused with choicest words in Hindi as well.

The police and ground security provided him cover while he tried entering his car. All this was witnessed by the Indian team members as they prepared to leave for their hotel.

"Indians don't like the fact that Mallya is roaming freely despite being involved in a fraud of a billions of rupees. The reaction from the public was quite expected. He was abused and people didn't stop venting their anger. He has looted India," a London-based lawyer, who witnessed the ruckus, told mid-day.

Earlier in the day, Mallya made it clear that he was there to watch a cricket match when he arrived early in the morning for the game.

