World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli is about to break Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli is about to breeze past the 20,000 runs in international cricket and will join an elite club of batsmen to have achieved the feat, which includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara amongst others.

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli is in top form and according to the latest ICC awards function, the best cricketer in the world in all three formats of the game.

A time has now come in his career, when every time he walks out to bat, he is about to break some kind of record.

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara both crossed the 20,000 runs milestone in 453 innings, but Virat Kohli is going to do it at a much faster rate in 416 innings.

Virat Kohli needs just 37 more runs to reach the 20K mark and going by his current form, he should achieve the feat in the World Cup 2019 match vs West Indies.

In other news, Virat Kohli will be getting a much-deserved break after the World Cup. The Indian captain and lead speedster Jasprit Bumrah are going to be rested for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, starting August 3, 2019.

