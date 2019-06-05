World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Men in Blue to go Orange against England

cricket-world-cup

India's main kit is predominantly blue, which is similar to the one they have worn in recent years. The 'Men in Blue' have been given orange as an alternative colour.

All 10 nations competing in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup are donning their kit colours. There is, however, an added element with five nations, including India, to wear an alternate jersey.

India's main kit is predominantly blue, which is similar to the one they have worn in recent years. The 'Men in Blue' have been given orange as an alternative colour. Virat Kohli-led team will don the orange jersey against the hosts England on June 30 at Edgbaston.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) marketing team is working on the design of the jersey, which will be unveiled soon.

Four nations -- Afghanistan, England, India, and Sri Lanka -- have blue as their main kits. So, other than the hosts England, the blue wearing teams have been required to wear alternative kits for matches.

England have gone back to the 1992 World Cup, the time they qualified for the final. After donning royal blue for two decades, England have sky blue as their main kit.

Afghanistan's main kit is their traditional blue with red, black and green stripes (the colours of their national flag) down the side and across the shoulders. The side will wear red against Sri Lanka, England, and India.

Sri Lanka's kits, made from recycled plastic waste from the ocean, have imprints of turtles. Their main strip is the traditional blue with a splash of yellow, while their clash jersey is the reverse, predominantly yellow, which they will wear against England and India.

Bangladesh and South Africa revealed their respective alternative kits to their main respective green kits. Bangladesh's main kit is green with a touch of the white and horizontal red stripe. Their alternative kit is the reverse, red with a green stripe, which they will wear against Pakistan.

South Africa have a fluoro green colour as their main kit, offset by dark green sleeves and trousers. Their other kit is gold in colour which they are required to wear against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Pakistan have a deeper darker green with some lighter shades across the middle as their main kit. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side have been given lime as their alternative colour. However, there is no such requirement.

Similarly, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies have been given Green and Grey, respectively but with no as such compulsion.

Down Under, Australia's main kit has a lime green collar, shoulders and sides to compliment their traditional gold. New Zealand don black, a colour they have been wearing over the years now.

Apart from England, the West Indies are the other team which has not been given any alternative colour. The Carribean side are wearing maroon colour as the main kit with a palm tree imprint on the stomach.

Umpires will wear a pink shirt in all matches except those matches involving the West Indies, Afghanistan in red or Bangladesh in red. In those matches, a black shirt will be worn. For the West Indies and Afghanistan clash, umpires will be seen in a pink shirt.

