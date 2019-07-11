World Cup 2019: Was MS Dhoni crying after getting run out vs New Zealand?
Clippings od MS Dhoni walking back after getting out are doing the rounds in which Dhoni seemingly bursts into tears.
Twitter lost it's calm on Wednesday after former India captain MS Dhoni seemed to get teary-eyed after getting dismissed in the penultimate over in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Ms Dhoni motivational Do not CRY after watching this pic.twitter.com/TMRkLdTXgZ— S Vickysanju (@SVicky63302654) July 10, 2019
Can't see him #cry— Pradyuman Kashyap (@PradyumanKashy2) July 11, 2019
It was probably the last time i said,
"last over tak gya to #Dhoni nikal lega ðÂÂðÂÂðÂÂ©
Please don't cry u are the best caption#ThankYouDhoni#Thaladhoni pic.twitter.com/aeLUfyvW2a
The wicket-keeper batsman played a knock of 50 runs, but was unable to take his side over the line against the Kiwis.
Soon after being run out, Dhoni was visibly distraught, and this did not seem to go well with his fans:
Dear Dhoni , Don't cry you legend, your nation loves you !! âÂ¤ï¸Â You were never the less!— Saurav Shrivastava (@SaySaurav) July 10, 2019
Yes you should retire but not before giving that knock which we want from your bat... A six and commentary like "Dhoni finishes off in his style......" âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/8YJYr8TeAm
That two videos of Rohit & Dhoni will make me cry for long long time. I don't know until when but I can't forget the crying face of both players. ðÂÂðÂÂðÂÂðÂÂ pic.twitter.com/hrQaJAxTQX— S. ðÂÂ« (@BadassAdian) July 11, 2019
#Dhoni Don't cry champ. You have been biggest match winner in history of cricket and have done most valuable contribution for India. You are the best ever and forever pic.twitter.com/ke0IrgvzW1— Balajee (@balajeedp) July 10, 2019
More than India Result...— Akhil Prabhas âÂª (@AkhilDhfp) July 10, 2019
These pics made me Cry ðÂÂ
Never Cried Before for Cricket...
Best Opener and Best captain Crying ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ...#Dhoni #RohitSharma ðÂÂðÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Rl2DbFpRk6
You have given us everything my man, please don't cry it's damn painful#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Z3Up5O9zzA— Akshay Patankar (@akshpatankar) July 10, 2019
Dhoni Cry— abhimanyu prasad (@abhi_aiby) July 11, 2019
Rohit Cry
Supporter Cry
India Cry :(
We #LoveYouTeamIndia
We Always with you #INDvNZL #DhoniForever #ThankYouMSD #wellplayedIndia pic.twitter.com/X4oVbPJfdm
#INDvsNZ— Sky (@SkyReyon1) July 10, 2019
Don't cry Legend, Wherever you will be we will always support you.
Love you Dhoni âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â3000 times pic.twitter.com/ZNLPTsc9NW
Don't cry dear you won so many hearts and you tried your best— Sai.Sk (@SaiSkv45) July 11, 2019
but luck not our sides #LoveYouDhoni @msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/vRUbcUqEWR
Dont Cry DHONI.....Bharath Rathna Award Waiting For U .... pic.twitter.com/PAuFzpYP44— SUPER STAR BAKTHAN ... ðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂª (@AJITAJI2) July 11, 2019
MS Dhoni won many hearts yesterday with his innings where he held up one end while Jadeja was going berserk and then later on hitting big to take India closer to the target.
