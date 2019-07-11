Search

World Cup 2019: Was MS Dhoni crying after getting run out vs New Zealand?

Updated: Jul 11, 2019, 14:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Clippings od MS Dhoni walking back after getting out are doing the rounds in which Dhoni seemingly bursts into tears.

MS Dhoni seemingly in tears (Pic/ Twitter)

Twitter lost it's calm on Wednesday after former India captain MS Dhoni seemed to get teary-eyed after getting dismissed in the penultimate over in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The wicket-keeper batsman played a knock of 50 runs, but was unable to take his side over the line against the Kiwis.

Soon after being run out, Dhoni was visibly distraught, and this did not seem to go well with his fans:

MS Dhoni won many hearts yesterday with his innings where he held up one end while Jadeja was going berserk and then later on hitting big to take India closer to the target.

