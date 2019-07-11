World Cup 2019: Was MS Dhoni crying after getting run out vs New Zealand?

cricket-world-cup

Clippings od MS Dhoni walking back after getting out are doing the rounds in which Dhoni seemingly bursts into tears.

MS Dhoni seemingly in tears (Pic/ Twitter)

Twitter lost it's calm on Wednesday after former India captain MS Dhoni seemed to get teary-eyed after getting dismissed in the penultimate over in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Clippings od MS Dhoni walking back after getting out are doing the rounds in which Dhoni seemingly bursts into tears.

Ms Dhoni motivational Do not CRY after watching this pic.twitter.com/TMRkLdTXgZ — S Vickysanju (@SVicky63302654) July 10, 2019

Can't see him #cry

It was probably the last time i said,

"last over tak gya to #Dhoni nikal lega ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ©

Please don't cry u are the best caption#ThankYouDhoni#Thaladhoni pic.twitter.com/aeLUfyvW2a — Pradyuman Kashyap (@PradyumanKashy2) July 11, 2019

The wicket-keeper batsman played a knock of 50 runs, but was unable to take his side over the line against the Kiwis.

Soon after being run out, Dhoni was visibly distraught, and this did not seem to go well with his fans:

Dear Dhoni , Don't cry you legend, your nation loves you !! âÂ¤ï¸Â You were never the less!



Yes you should retire but not before giving that knock which we want from your bat... A six and commentary like "Dhoni finishes off in his style......" âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/8YJYr8TeAm — Saurav Shrivastava (@SaySaurav) July 10, 2019

That two videos of Rohit & Dhoni will make me cry for long long time. I don't know until when but I can't forget the crying face of both players. ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ pic.twitter.com/hrQaJAxTQX — S. ðÂÂ« (@BadassAdian) July 11, 2019

#Dhoni Don't cry champ. You have been biggest match winner in history of cricket and have done most valuable contribution for India. You are the best ever and forever pic.twitter.com/ke0IrgvzW1 — Balajee (@balajeedp) July 10, 2019

More than India Result...

These pics made me Cry ðÂÂ­

Never Cried Before for Cricket...

Best Opener and Best captain Crying ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ­...#Dhoni #RohitSharma ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Rl2DbFpRk6 — Akhil Prabhas âÂª (@AkhilDhfp) July 10, 2019

You have given us everything my man, please don't cry it's damn painful#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Z3Up5O9zzA — Akshay Patankar (@akshpatankar) July 10, 2019

#INDvsNZ

Don't cry Legend, Wherever you will be we will always support you.

Love you Dhoni âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â3000 times pic.twitter.com/ZNLPTsc9NW — Sky (@SkyReyon1) July 10, 2019

Don't cry dear you won so many hearts and you tried your best



but luck not our sides #LoveYouDhoni @msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/vRUbcUqEWR — Sai.Sk (@SaiSkv45) July 11, 2019

Dont Cry DHONI.....Bharath Rathna Award Waiting For U .... pic.twitter.com/PAuFzpYP44 — SUPER STAR BAKTHAN ... ðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂª (@AJITAJI2) July 11, 2019

MS Dhoni won many hearts yesterday with his innings where he held up one end while Jadeja was going berserk and then later on hitting big to take India closer to the target.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates