World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir slam ICC rule that crowned England champions

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 15:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

England won the World Cup final on the virtue of scoring more boundaries during the match.

Players console Martin Guptill after New Zealand lost the final

England and New Zealand yesterday, perhaps played out the most thrilling Cricket World Cup final ever. Hosts England were crowned eventual champions, but the ICC rule which handed England the Cup has been ridiculed by the cricket fraternity.

New Zealand, batting first, posted a 241-run target for England in 50 overs, England, led by impressive innings from Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler managed to draw level and match New Zealand's score of 240. The match went into a Super Over, but both teams were still inseparable as England and New Zealand managed to score 15 runs each in the Super Over.

Thus the match was handed to England for scoring more boundaries during the course of the match, as compared to New Zealand.

This did not go down well with a lot of prominent cricket personalities, saying that the match should have ended in a tie as both teams were level even after the Super Over.

Here are some reactions:

