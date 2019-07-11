World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen take on each other over Rishabh Pant

cricket-world-cup

Rishabh Pant, who came out to bat at the number four spot after the Indian top-order collapsed, got out to an extravagant shot after getting his eye in. Chasing 240, India lost the match by 18 runs eventually.

Rishabh Pant disappointed after getting out

Rishabh Pant's good friend and supporter, Yuvraj Singh, came to the wicket-keeper batsman's rescue as the cricketing fraternity trashed him for his reckless dismissal in the World Cup 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand.

Pant, who came out to bat at the number four spot after the Indian top-order collapsed, got out to an extravagant shot after getting his eye in. Chasing 240, India lost the match by 18 runs eventually.

"How many times have we seen @RishabPant777 do that?????!!!!! The very reason he wasn't picked initially! Pathetic!," Kevin Pietersen tweeted after Pant's dismissal to Mitchell Santner at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

How many times have we seen @RishabPant777 do that?????!!!!!



The very reason he wasn’t picked initially!



Pathetic! — Kevin Pietersenð¦ (@KP24) July 10, 2019

Coming to Pant's defence, Yuvraj replied, "He's played 8 Odis ! It's not his fault he will learn and get better it's not pathetic at all ! However we all are entitled to share our opinions."

He’s played 8 Odis ! It’s not his fault he will learn and get better it’s not pathetic at all ! However we all are entitled to share our opinions ð — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 10, 2019

Kevin Pietersen replied, "My criticism comes out of frustration because of how good he is, mate. He does it sooooo many times! Let’s hope he learns FAST!"

My criticism comes out of frustration because of how good he is, mate. He does it sooooo many times! Let’s hope he learns FAST! — Kevin Pietersenð¦ (@KP24) July 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh then ended the conversation by saying that he agrees.

Virat Kohli had also defended Rishabh Pant after the match and believed that the immensely talented 21-year-old will learn from his mistake. India were 71 for five when Rishabh Pant got out.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates