World Cup 2019: Ziva Dhoni's cute celebration with Rishabh Pant post India's win

Rishabh Pant posted a video of himself engaging in a shouting match with MS Dhoni's cute little daughter Ziva Dhoni, with a caption that read, "Partners in crime @ziva_singh_dhoni"

Ziva Dhoni and Rishabh Pant (Pic/ Rishabh Pant Instagram)

India put on a professional display against Pakistan in a World Cup 2019 encounter at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday to win by 89 runs.

The victory was met with wild celebrations across India and England with fans dances and screaming on the streets.

But one celebration at the stadium was voted as the best celebration on India's win.

View this post on Instagram Partners in crime @ziva_singh_dhoni A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) onJun 16, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

Rishabh Pant, known as the best babysitter in cricket, is often seen posting cute videos of himself playing around with Ziva Dhoni.

Rishabh Pant is currently in standby for injured Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered a fracture on his thumb during his century knock vs Australia in the World Cup 2019.

