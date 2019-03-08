World Cup flashback: Did you know Syed Abid Ali hit India's first six in World Cups?

cricket

All-rounder Syed Abid Ali hit the first six for India in World Cup cricket Ã¢ÂÂ against New Zealand at Manchester in 1975.

Jos Buttler rues England's exit. Pic/Getty Images

World Cup memory

B'desh show England the door

England were not tipped to win the 2015 World Cup in Australia, but making an exit after a defeat to Bangladesh was not expected either. Both teams clashed at the Adelaide Oval on March 9 and thanks to a hundred from Mahmudullah (the first by a Bangladeshi at a World Cup), the Asian team posted 275 for 7 in 50 overs.

This total was always going to be problematic for the 1992 finalists and they fell short by 15 runs with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 65. Pacers Rubel Hossain (4 for 53) and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (2 for 48) broke England's back after opener Moeen Ali was run out attempting a single when there wasn't one.

Chris Jordan was adjudged run out through a bad umpire's call, but that didn't stop the critics from slamming England for a poor showing in the tournament, a key rant being Eoin Morgan replacing Alastair Cook as captain not very long before the all-important World Cup.



New Zealand's Martin Guptill

Figured out

New Zealand achieved two 10-wicket wins in the 2011 World Cup. First they demolished Kenya at Chennai and followed it up with a crushing win over Zimbabwe at Ahmedabad. Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum were the batting stars in both those wins. Thirty two of Guptill's 39 against Kenya came in boundaries.



Syed Abid Ali

Did you know?

All-rounder Syed Abid Ali hit the first six for India in World Cup cricket — against New Zealand at Manchester in 1975. Abid Ali scored a 98-ball 70 as India could muster only 230 before the New Zealanders achieved the target in the penultimate over. That was the only six Abid Ali hit in one-day international cricket.

Man to watch

Kusal Perera

Fresh from carving one of Sri Lanka's finest hundreds in Test cricket (against South Africa — at Durban recently), Kusal Perera will be viewed as an ultra dangerous player by his opponents at this year's World Cup. He could have done better in the last ODI series in SA, but his 86-ball 102 against the New Zealanders at Bay Oval in January underlines that he can bring his 'A' game into play in bowler-friendly conditions. And yes, he has loads of mental strength as well.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates