World cup flashback: Sachin Tendulkar's historic win against Kenya

cricket

India reached 329 for two before Kenya were restricted to 235 for seven and Tendulkar deservedly earned the man of the match award for his unbeaten 140

Sachin Tendulkar en route his 140 not out against Kenya in 1999

World Cup memory

This one's for you, dad!

Sachin Tendulkar's hundred against Kenya at Bristol in 1999 went down as one of the most emotional moments in World Cup history. He missed the game against Zimbabwe at Leicester because he had to attend his father Ramesh's funeral in Mumbai. What was going through his mind when he took guard in an effort to get India's campaign back on track (Zimbabwe stunned the Mohammed Azharuddin-led side at Leicester) and how he could carve a hundred while in the throes of sorrow is unimaginable.

Coming in at No. 4, Tendulkar thrilled the crowd with some imperious lofted drives and found an able ally in Rahul Dravid with whom he put on 237 for the third wicket in 29 overs — a World Cup record. Tendulkar looked heaven-wards when he reached his fifty and hundred and quite expectedly dedicated his effort to his departed father. India reached 329 for two before Kenya were restricted to 235 for seven and Tendulkar deservedly earned the man of the match award for his unbeaten 140.

Figured out

Kenya's Sandeep Gupta must rank as one of the most unsuccessful No. 3 batsmen in the history of the World Cup. Gupta's two games — against India and South Africa — in 1999 resulted in 0 and 1 respectively. Did he get another game for his country? Yes, one more — against India in a triangular series in South Africa during the 2001-02 season. He came in at No. 8 and stayed unbeaten on one as Kenya ended their innings at 246 for six.

Did you know?

Nothing the Board of Control for Cricket in India does should be surprising considering the power it wields. In 2003, the squad for the World Cup was announced by then BCCI secretary SK Nair in Kolkata where media persons could not even ask questions about the squad's composition. The BCCI even failed to announce an official vice-captain to Sourav Ganguly. "It should be Rahul Dravid," was Nair's response when asked about Ganguly's deputy. So much for communication!

Man to watch

Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal has been in the Pakistan set up long enough to realise what kind of effect substantial scores by him can do to their World Cup chances. The selectors will be looking at his near-decade long experience in international cricket and Pakistan's opponents know what Umar can do to their bowling attack when on song. He can hit the most atrocious of shots even when the bowler has not strayed in length. But Umar is prone to get carried away and it is here where he needs to tighten up his game.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates