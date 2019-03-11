World Cup flashback: West Indies crumble to South Africa's Pringle in 1992

cricket

South Africa pacer Meyrick Pringle celebrates a wicket

South Africa skipper Kepler Wessels brought back Meyrick Pringle in his team for the 1992 World Cup game against the West Indies at Christchurch and the pacer repaid his captain's faith with a memorable performance for the Proteas.

Windies skipper Richie Richardson put the World Cup debutants in and Curtley Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall and Andy Cummins restricted them to 200 for 8. With none of their batsmen going beyond 23 save Peter Kirsten, who top-scored with 56, skipper Kepler Wessels wouldn't have been wrong in thinking that SA's first loss of the tournament was a big possibility. But Pringle broke the Windies's back with strikes that had Brian Lara, Richardson, Carl Hooper, Keith Arthurton waking back to the dressing room.

It was an amazing spell of bowling (8-4-11-4) which was helped by some quicksilver fielding and smart catching. Only Gus Logie appeared capable of fighting fire with fire, scoring 61 off 69 balls (9x4, 1x6). Once Logie departed at 117, there was no hope for the Windies. Veteran Desmond Haynes's hand injury needed treatment in the dressing room but he returned earlier than expected what with wickets tumbling. The West Indians collapsed to 136 and handed South Africa a 64-run win, a massive one considering they didn't put up an intimidating total.

Did you know?

The Wankhede Stadium's first floodlit game was the India v Australia tie in the 1996 World Cup. In the build-up to the big game, a lot of talk revolved around Mega Vision – the giant scoreboard which later became a subject of massive controversy as many in the Mumbai cricketing fraternity felt it was a waste of money. The giant screen also ate into the seating capacity and it was many times referred to as a white elephant.

Figured out

Mohammad Kaif was on fire at the Wanderers in the 2003 World Cup match against Sri Lanka - not with the bat (as Muttiah Muralitharan cleaned him up for 19) - but in the field. One of India's finest fielders in the 2000s, Kaif pouched four catches including the dangerous Sanath Jayasuriya, who he held at cover off Javagal Srinath. Marvan Atapattu (dismissed by Srinath too), Ratnayake Nissanka and Muralitharan were his other victims. Kaif's tally was equalled by Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar and Pakistan's Umar Akmal in 2015.

Man to watch

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman (nicknamed The Fizz) will be probably be an angry young man at the World Cup and he could well unleash his fury on his opponents. Mustafizur has not been granted permission by his country's board to figure in this year's Indian Premier League because they want him fit and fresh for the World Cup. He can outwit the best with his swing and variety and that's what coach Courtney Walsh would want to see during the mega event.

