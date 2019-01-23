World Handwriting Day: Graphic detail

things-to-do

Today is observed as World Handwriting Day, which we thought was perfect to put the Guide teamÃ¢ÂÂs handwriting to the test by a graphologist

Chetna Teckchandani

When one talks of handwriting, the pressure is real — we mean this both literally and figuratively. While in school, we were confronted with an ancient myth. If your handwriting looked pretty, you’d score well. That mental pressure, we now know also manifests itself in physical form. Thanks to graphologists. The pressure exerted onto a sheet is enough to render a few lines of analysis. So, on Handwriting Day — a day celebrating John Hancock who first signed the Declaration of Independence, and established by the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association in 1977 to promote the physical system comprising a pen, pencil and paper — we invited Mumbai-based graphologist Chetna Teckchandani to analyse The Guide team’s handwriting.

Unconventional

The letters a, o and e don’t have a stroke or mark inside them — and it’s a rare phenomenon. You are not scared of speaking the truth but others may not take that well. Diplomacy doesn’t come naturally to you. The inward strokes of the letters are lightly pressured indicating shallow breathing. You will find smart ways to get things done with the least amount of effort. Each letter is standalone, which means that you can think in various directions. This is your source of madness, abstractness, creativity, and unconventionalism. You have good pictographic memory.

Dalreen Ramos

Extroverted

In comparison to the other samples, your handwriting is the largest, indicating extroversion. You are an independent thinker. The letter ‘d’ is a ‘D claw’ i.e. the loop of the letter remains unfinished. This signifies that you are an extremist — you will go to extreme lengths to make things happen and as a result, you will either overexert physically or oversell. For instance, if you decide to workout you will follow a rigorous pattern. As a result, your body isn’t given enough rest. You follow an extreme diet and work odd hours. It is difficult for you to share your feelings.

Suman Quazi

High goal-setter

The rightward-tending and high cross bar on the letter ‘t’ means that you set high goals for yourself, but you won’t go the extra mile to fulfil them. So, your energy levels drop. You’re always worried about what’s going to happen next and are good in estimating and anticipating what’s going to happen. But you forget to live in the moment. Your right-slanting handwriting implies that you are emotionally responsive, and the connected letters show that you are a logical thinker.

Good advisor

The variable pressure of your writing reflects low immunity and ill health. You are emotionally withdrawn, as seen by the left slant. The circle dot above the letter ‘i’ indicates you find nice ways of escaping the harsh realities of the world. You love nature and aesthetically designed places. The capital ‘M’ has a soft curve, which ideally should be sharp, which makes you a good advisor but the irony is that you can’t decide for yourself.

Snigdha Hasan

Intellectual

Your writing is upper zone-centric. For instance, letters such as b or t start from the top. The bag-like formation on the ‘s’ indicates that you take on more responsibility than required. You are introverted and an intellectual thinker. The small-sized writing talks about the ability to focus and concentrate on a given task and an ascending baseline signature reflects your optimistic attitude.

Shunashir Sen

