World Health Day: From Narendra Modi to Sachin Tendulkar, twitterati send wishes

The objective of this day is to spread equal awareness about health care facilities around the world/ The theme for this year is universal health coverage

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. It is an initiative by World Health organisation to raise awareness of certain health issues among people.

It is celebrated today as it was on this date that WHO was found.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sachin Tendulkar, twitterati has not just poured in wishes but also given tips on how to stay fit and healthy.

Playing sports is an easy and cost effective way of staying healthy and fit.

What sport are you picking to stay healthy?#LetsPlayIndia#WorldHealthDay — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 7, 2019

Today is #WorldHealthDay. We have already ensured ‘Health for All’ in #Bengal. Healthcare is free in all government hospitals in the State. We have built 43 new Multi/Superspeciality Hospitals at sub-divisional level, bringing great relief to the common people #HealthyBengal 1/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 7, 2019

On #WorldHealthDay, let's take the vow to adopt healthy food habits n lifestyle to lead a long happy life.Our aim should be to have a fit body n sound mind. We have strengthened public health system in #Rajasthan n have implemented schemes to ensure easy access of health services — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 7, 2019

What is better than starting the day with a spiritual talk? Attended a satsang by Daadi Nirmala Dayanani Ji in Santacruz with MLA Shri @shelarashish Ji.#WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/b28B1xOjfQ — Chowkidar Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) April 7, 2019

On #WorldHealthDay I pray for everyone's good health and well-being. Salute to all those remarkable individuals & organisations working towards improving healthcare. I am proud of those working to improve cleanliness and sanitation facilities, which contributes to better health. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2019

This #WorldHealthDay today, I urge you all to take time out this to look after yourself and inspire other around you do so as well. pic.twitter.com/D1DThTf9GJ — Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 7, 2019

Being healthy is one of the greatest blessing and a privilege, physically, mentally and emotionally. May you remain healthy in the body, mind and heart #WorldHealthDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 7, 2019

