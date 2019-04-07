World Health Day: From Narendra Modi to Sachin Tendulkar, twitterati send wishes

Updated: Apr 07, 2019, 16:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The objective of this day is to spread equal awareness about health care facilities around the world/ The theme for this year is universal health coverage

Representational image

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. It is an initiative by World Health organisation to raise awareness of certain health issues among people.

It is celebrated today as it was on this date that WHO was found. 

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sachin Tendulkar, twitterati has not just poured in wishes but also given tips on how to stay fit and healthy.

