World Kidney Day: 13 lesser known facts about Kidneys you did not know

Kidneys are essential organs of the human body and can work wonders if kept healthy. Here are some lesser known facts about these super organs of the human body that you did not know.

The World Kidney Day is a global awareness campaign celebrated annually on March 14 to focus on the importance of kidneys and ways to keep it healthy. Kidneys are essential organs of the human body and can work wonders if kept healthy. Here are some lesser known facts about these super organs of the human body that you did not know.



The blood flow in kidneys is higher as compared to the blood flow in the heart, liver and brain.

An adult's kidney is the size of a human fist and around weighs 142 grams

If a child is born without a kidney, the other one will grow and be as strong as two kidneys put together.

Kidneys filter blood approximately 400 times a day.

Kidneys every minute cleanse about 1.3 litres of blood to produce about the same quantity of urine per day.

Not drinking enough water is the most common cause of kidney stones

About 25 percent of all blood from the heart is pumped into the kidneys.

Exactly half of one single kidney is capable of doing the job of two kidneys together.

When the body is dehydrated, the kidneys stop producing enough urine until hydration is restored.

Kidneys are capable of activating vitamin D in our body. The vitamin is usually produced by special skin cells when exposed to sunlight, but if the skin fails, the job passes on to the liver. If the liver fails, then finally it goes to the kidneys.

Kidney disease can never be reversed, its progression can only be slowed down.

Around 1.5 million globally undergo kidney transplant or dialysis

Dr. Joseph E. Murray in December 1954 conducted the first ever successful kidney transplant between two identical twins in Massachusetts at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital.

This World Kidney Day be grateful for your kidneys and keep them healthy and strong.

