World Music Day special: Take part in a pub crawl at a Lower Parel mall

Michael Jackson. Pic/Getty Images

One for the legends

What better way to celebrate a day dedicated to music than pay tribute to the late icons who continue to shape our taste in music? Attend a gig where the in-house DJ will spin tunes that are a hat-tip to Michael Jackson, Avicii, Bob Marley, John Lennon and Chester Bennington.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: One Too Many, The Regenza By Tunga, Plot 37, Sector 30 A, Vashi.

Call: 30151503

Southern tunes

Here’s a chance for Mumbaikars to groove to the sounds of Thaikkudam Bridge (in pic), one of Kerala’s most popular indie pop-rock bands known for their powerful blend of guitars, violins, vocals and soothing chords. The Andheri outpost of the venue has another gig lined up for tonight that celebrates rap artistes and collectives, including Mumbai’s Finest, Dee MC and MC Kaur.

Time: 8.30 pm

At: Hard Rock Cafe Worli and Andheri.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 500

Desi meets global

Listen to Vasundhara Vee and her band revisit some favourite French songs, or as the night proceeds, hear DJ URI (in pic) & The Swadesi Crew spin hip hop, funk, bass and trap in various Indian languages including Gujarati, Bengali and Marathi.

Time: 8 pm

At: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, unit no 5, Trade View Building, Oasis City Complex, Lower Parel.

Call: 24970740

Four venues, four bands

Why listen to just one band when you can take part in a pub crawl in a Lower Parel mall, where four venues will host four bands/artistes including Ladies Compartment (212 All Good), Vernon Noronha (in pic) & The Cover Rangers(SodaBottleOpenerWala), Reuel Benedict ft Marlous & Mitchell (The Irish House) and Zenith (Social). Each venue has special food and beverage offers for the night.

Time: 7.30 pm to 12 midnight

At: High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel (starts at 212 All Good).



Karaoke all the way

Down a few drinks as this pub extends its happy hours until 9 pm; grab a mic and rule the stage. A fun karaoke session with Mario Andrade gives you the chance to sing classic, pop, rock, retro or commercial numbers.



Time: 8 pm onwards

At: The Irish House, Level 1, Fun Republic, Andheri West.

Call: 61046161

