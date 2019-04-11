Elections 2019: World's smallest woman votes in Nagpur

national

Sporting a red-and-checks sleeveless dress, the 25-year-old woman at 2 feet, 1 inch, patiently stood in the queue and exercised her franchise

Jyoti Amge. Pic/ANI

Heads turned when the world's tiniest woman, actress and Guinness World Record holder Jyoti Amge - who stands just 63 cm tall - turned up to vote at a polling station in Nagpur on Thursday.

"I request all people to vote. Please vote first and then go to complete all your other works," Amge told the media as she displayed her marked finger.

Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge, casts her vote at a polling station in Nagpur. #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/QsLiaHMGMx — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Amge, a celeb cook and entrepreneur, has appeared in Bigg Boss 6, acted in American and Italian television series and has her own statue in the Celebrity Wax Museum, Lonavala (Pune).

