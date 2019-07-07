'Would be fun to make Stranger Things into a film'

web-series

Back in 2016, The Duffer Brothers brought the science-fiction horror drama alive, with a bonanza of nostalgic 1970s and 1980s references. The third season of the Netflix show went live earlier this week

A still from Stranger Things 3

Stranger Things is more than just a supernatural thriller. It has become a pop culture phenomenon over the years. Now, director-producer Shawn Levy wants to take the nostalgia-inducing blend of horror and thrill to the big screen. But he is not in a hurry.

Shawn Levy

"For me, the thrilling part of Season 3 is that it truly feels like a movie. The scope of the action and spectacle, while still keeping the emotional depth of each character, is highly cinematic," said Levy.

"Perhaps it would be fun to make a movie out of Stranger Things one day, but we are in no rush as essentially Netflix is allowing to make mini movies with every episode," he said in an email interview. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the horror show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins. It follows the story of six friends who try to save their town from alien invasion.

The show has grown big with time. But for Levy, who has played an integral role in Stranger Things as a producer and sometimes as a director, he says his biggest fear is getting complacent. "Our biggest fear is complacency. The Duffers and I go into every new season determined not to repeat ourselves and to be true to the DNA of our show, while also taking our audience to a level they haven't yet been."

