Would Kajol marry Shah Rukh Khan if she met him before Ajay Devgn? The actress has a fantastic answer

Kajol, just like all the other actresses from the current generation, has joined the bandwagon of social media and makes it a point to interact with her fans frequently. And in a recent chat session on Instagram, she was flooded with multiple questions and she made sure she answered almost all of them.

The one question that caught everyone's attention was related to Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, the two actors she has shared the maximum screen space with. No, it wasn't about wanting to watch the three of them in a film together, but something nobody would have expected would be asked to the actress.

A user asked Kajol- Would you marry SRK if you didn't meet Ajay? (U said you will answer every question). And the actress had a fantastic reply, she wrote- Isn't the man supposed to be proposing? Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are two of the most popular and successful on-screen pairs in Hindi Cinema and have given some of the most iconic blockbusters to the audiences. We don't often see such crackling chemistry anymore on the big screen, and the two stars can give even the younger lot a run for their money.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol also shared very affable and amusing chemistry in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and now gear up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which releases on January 10, 2020. Ajay and Shah Rukh have never shared screen space together, but in case you didn't know, Devgn was the first choice for Salman Khan's role in Karan Arjun, but fate had other plans.

Well, will it ever be possible to see all the three in one film in the near future?

