Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez and Pawan Kalyan to come together for a period drama

Seasoned filmmaker SS Rajamouli hasn't only set the bar high but also left the door ajar for aspiring filmmakers to flirt with the idea of period dramas. There has been a flood of historicals in the last five years and we are about to see one more. And this time, by the Telugu filmmaker Krish. And it will star Pawan Kalyan and with him would be Jacqueline Fernandez.

Yes, isn't that a unique combination? A report by Mumbai Mirror reports that the duo is indeed coming together and we can't wait. Krish is known to helm the Akshay Kumar-Shruti Haasan-starrer Gabbar Is Back and co-directing Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. And as far as the idea of this film is concerned, a source has spilled the beans.

It stated, "It is a pan-India film set in 1870 and will release in multiple languages. Jacqueline is looking to explore newer avenues and this is a step forward in that direction. She flew down to Hyderabad several times this year to meet her director and costar." It continued, "The film will be shot at multiple studios in Hyderabad on lavish sets. The visuals will be enhanced further using special effects. Jacqueline will sport a different avatar, wearing heavy designer clothes and period jewelry."

Since all the shootings have come to a screeching halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it will take some time for this drama to continue its shoot. Kalyan was reported to have shot for some scenes in February this year. Coming back to Fernandez, she also has Attack, Mrs. Serial Killer, and Kick 2 coming up.

