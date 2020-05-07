Wow! Neha Kakkar becomes the second-most viewed female artist on YouTube, leaves Selena Gomez behind!

Neha Kakkar has been on a roll ever since she began her career in Bollywood. Right from Cocktail that came out in 2012, people knew she had it in her to establish her foothold in the industry that's otherwise driven by unpredictability. It has been eight years and she only continues to climb higher.

It's only because of the sheer hard work that she seems to have created a history of sorts recently. Do you she has become the second-most viewed female artist on YouTube, leaving Selena Gomez and Becky G way behind? The singer took to her Instagram account to announce and share this great news with all her fans.

Have a look right here:

One of the other strong reasons for her massive popularity is her stint as the Indian Idol judge, another very well-known and massively successful singing reality show. She also knows how to keep her fans and followers entertained with her unique Instagram posts. Let's see what's next in store for this singer!

