Wrestler Rahul Aware wins gold at Commonwealth Games 2018

Rahul Aware. Pic/PTI

Indian wrestler Rahul Aware won gold in the men's 57 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday. Aware overpowered Steven Takahashi of Canada 15-7 in the final. The Indian was dominant right from the start, pulling off three two-points moves in the first round.

Although the Canadian showed excellent technical prowess with a four-point move, it was enough to prevent Aware from taking a two-point lead into the break. The Maharashtra wrestler showed his true class in the second round. He had increased his lead by one point in the initial stages before the Canadian scored three points to reduce the gap.

Aware however, made an ankle hold to execute the classic 'fitlay' move which saw rack up eight consecutive points. That gave him a virtually insurmountable eight-point lead which proved too much for Steven to surmount.

