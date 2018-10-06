Wriddhiman Saha cleans up daughter Anvi's room

cricket

India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha got back to daddy duties as he helped daughter Anvi tidy her room. "Helping her clean her room! Time spent with her are most precious of all. @anvi.saha #daughters #fatherdaughtertime #cleaningroutine #instapic,"

Wriddhiman Saha is an Indian international cricketer who plays Test matches for Indian national team and Bengal in domestic cricket. He is also the first cricketer to score a century in an Indian Premier League final. In November 2016 vs England, Saha had got stitches in his hand and had a thigh strain because of that he dropped catches and couldn't concentrate on his batting. He plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League.

In 2017, Saha became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score centuries in home as well as outside Asia. Wriddhiman Saha is India’s fourth-highest run-scorer this home season.

