Wriddhiman Saha on Afghanistan Test: Doctor will decide if I'm fit after X-Ray

While BCCI has maintained as a thumb injury, reliable sources have confirmed that it's a thumb fracture sustained as Saha tried to fend a rising delivery from Shivam Mavi during an T20 qualifier between Hyderabad and Kolkata



Wriddhiman Saha

India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha yesterday made it all but clear that he is out of India's Afghanistan Test match owing to a thumb injury.

While BCCI has maintained as a thumb injury, reliable sources have confirmed that it's a thumb fracture sustained as Saha tried to fend a rising delivery from Shivam Mavi during an T20 qualifier between Hyderabad and Kolkata.

A final call will be taken by the BCCI medical team in Mumbai after assessing the X-Ray report. "It's not in my hands. Personally, I feel I might not be fit in time," a disappointed Saha told reporters.

"A Mumbai-based doctor who is in touch with me will take a call after examining the X-Ray in a few days," the Indian Test wicketkeeper said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever