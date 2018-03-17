Wriddhiman Saha's father preserves bat with which he scored 1st ton

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha took to Twitter to express his joy on seeing his first bat



Wriddhiman Saha

Firsts always hold a special place in one's heart. It is no different for India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who shared a picture of his bat with which he scored his first century.

What made it extra special was that Saha's first bat was preserved for all these years by his father Prasanta. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to Twitter to express his joy on seeing his first bat.

"I scored my 1st Century with this Bat . So many memories with this Bat... My Father send me this photograph today. It's been so many years but he took care of this one with so much love and care," Saha wrote on the social media website.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates