Wuhan shuts a makeshift hospital

Even as China continued to report new cases as well as deaths due to Coronavirus, it shut one of the 16 makeshift hospitals set up in Wuhan to treat infected patients, Reuters reported on Monday quoting state broadcaster CCTV.

"The rapid rising trend of virus cases in Wuhan has been controlled... Outbreaks in Hubei outside of Wuhan are curbed and provinces outside of Hubei are showing a positive trend," Mi Feng, Reuters quoted a spokesperson for China's National Health Commission as saying. It said on Monday that with 196 cases, Hubei for the first time since January reported fewer than 200 infections in a day.

Meanwhile, a Chinese court on Sunday sentenced a 23-year-old man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a local village checkpoint set up to control the spread of the virus.

The incident happened on February 6 when Ma Jianguo was driving a minivan through a checkpoint at Luo Meng village in Honghe, southwestern Yunnan province, where he was stopped. Ma refused to cooperate with officials and stabbed the officials. The two men died from their wounds. He later "voluntarily surrendered and truthfully confessed".

