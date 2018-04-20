WWE babe Nikki Bella's sister Brie still loves John Cena 'like a brother'

I'll always love @johncena like a brother. He'll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth," Brie wrote on Instagram



Brie Bella

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena's break-up with Nikki Bella after a six-year relationship, rocked the entertainment world, but Nikki's twin sister and fellow wrestler, Brie, still only wishes nothing but the best for Nikki's ex-fiance. "I'll always love @johncena like a brother. He'll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth," Brie wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.



John Cena and Nikki Bella

Meanwhile, a source told E! News: "John never wanted to get married in the first place and the biggest point of contention was that Nikki wanted to have kids and start a family and he didn't." Well, let's hope both get over each other soon!

