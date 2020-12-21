WWE TLC results: Charlotte Flair returns, Randy Orton sets The Fiend ablaze

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs was one of the most memorable pay-per-views in the company this year. Randy Orton and The Fiend revived their epic rivalry in an Inferno match, while Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre defended their Universal and WWE titles respectively. Sasha Banks faced Carmella for the first time in a one-on-one title match while Charlotte Flair made an epic return as she teamed up with Asuka. Here's all that happened at WWE TLC 2020.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Asuka was in a bit of a soup after Jax and Baszler attacked her tag team partner Lana on Raw, thus making her incapable of fighting in this match. Asuka was left with a partner that would be revealed only at WWE TLC. And a revelation it was indeed! Charlotte Flair returned after a six-month absence from WWE to form a team with Asuka. Baszler initially targetted Asuka's left arm but once a tag was made to Charlotte, who delivered some major chops to her rival Nia Jax. Charlotte looked in top form and delivered a perfect moonsault. Flair locked in the Figure Eight on Jax who broke it, but then got Shayna Baszler with a Natural Selection to pin her and win her first women's tag-team title with Asuka.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles and The Miz (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Triple Threat Match)

Drew McIntyre brought the fight immediately to AJ Styles with a huge chop to the chest and made his way up the ladder to grab the title but the Phenomenal 1 attacked his left leg with a chair. Styles would then go on to inflict pain onto McIntyre's leg with calf crushers using the ladder and chair. After McIntyre slammed AJ through a table and went up the ladder once again, he was interrupted by The Miz who then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, thus, making the match a triple threat. Styles' bodyguard also made his presence felt by then slamming Miz through a table outside the ring. He then went after Miz's friend John Morrison backstage. Styles then went onto the ropes and landed on the ladder attacking the champion and sending him down. Miz and Styles battled atop the ladder only for McIntyre to drop them both down and hit a Claymore on The Miz before grabbing his title to win the match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

Kevin Owens proved worthy of his name beating Reigns to his own game at the beginning of the match as he attacked him on the ramp with a cannonball followed by a Frog Splash. Owens then went after Reigns' cousin Jey Uso by hitting a superkick before jamming his left foot in a steel chair and stomping it. Owens then hit Reigns with a Stunner and Uso with a popup powerbomb on the announce table and went to grab the title. Reigns, however, stopped Owens by putting him through a table with a powerbomb and later a Samoan Drop. After Reigns hurled insults at Owens and put him through a table with a Spear. Uso, who tried to stop Owens from grabbing the title was met with a massive Stunner. But soon enough, Reigns hit a low blow on Owens and took him out with the Guillotine to retain his Universal title.

Randy Orton def. The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno Match

These two are friends-turned-rivals and met each other at WrestleMania 33 in an epic title match which Randy Orton won. However, this time Bray Wyatt appeared as the diabolical 'The Fiend'. Orton, who was way above Fiend's mind games was up for a fight in this Firefly Inferno match. He began striking the Fiend only to be met with laughter. Orton was in defensive mode as The Fiend tried to set him on fire with a flaming strap, a flaming axe handle and a gasoline-drenched chair. Orton then went on the offence by almost having The Fiend's face near the flames behind the barricade. After a DDT, Orton geared up for an RKO but found himself locked in a Mandible Claw by the 'Eater of Worlds'. Orton then pushed his opponent into the flames, but as he was ablaze The Fiend came back to face Orton and suffered an RKO as Orton won the match. But 'The Viper' was not done yet. In a diabolical act, Orton set The Fiend on fire after pouring gasoline onto him before leaving the ring.

Other results:

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Carmella

Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable defeated Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Match)

The Hurt Business defeated The New Day to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions

