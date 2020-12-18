WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs - Randy Orton and The Fiend face off in Firefly Inferno clash

TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. It is scheduled to take place on 20th December 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will feature WWE's virtual fan viewing experience called Thunderdome. We take a look at some of the most-awaited clashes in WWE at the final pay-per-view of 2020.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP TLC MATCH - DREW MCINTYRE VS. AJ STYLES

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most impactful WWE Champions in recent times and has held the title for 245 days in his first reign. McIntyre won the title in a legendary manner against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and has never looked back. McIntyre faced various opponents since Mania and has defeated them to hold on his title. The Phenomenal AJ Styles will aim to grab the WWE title once again, since 2018 and has an ace up his sleeve with his new bodyguard.

TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS MATCH - UNIVERSAL CHAMPION ROMAN REIGNS VS. KEVIN OWENS

Roman Reigns has been in spectacular form ever since his return and became the WWE Universal Champion once again at Payback 2020. Reigns has aligned himself with Paul Heyman and has been unstoppable since. Reigns, who comes fresh off an epic win against Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series has gained more momentum going into TLC. Kevin Owens will be looking to change things around and pose as a formidable opponent in his title match against the 'Head of the Table'.

'THE FIEND' BRAY WYATT VS. RANDY ORTON

Well, if you want history - these two have got it! Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton go back a long way ever since they teamed up in late 2016 up until their epic feud which ended in the WWE title match at WrestleMania 33. Orton and Wyatt are familiar with each other's abilities in the ring as well as their devious nature outside of it. They meet once again, but Wyatt appears as The Fiend - someone Randy Orton has yet to overcome. An inferno match between the two is truly going to be hell!

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION SASHA BANKS VS CARMELLA

'The Boss' is not one to be messed with. Sasha Banks defeated her arch-rival Bayley in a memorable clash at Hell in a Cell 2020 and has cemented her place at the top of the women's division. Sasha Banks, who is a Grand Slam winner, has now found an unexpected foe in Carmella, who was once the SmackDown women's champion years ago. Carmella made a return and intentions clear that she is once again coming for the title. This will definitely be an interesting match up.

Other matches -

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH - NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER VS. ASUKA

RAW TAG TEAM TITLES MATCH - THE NEW DAY VS. THE HURT BUSINESS’ SHELTON BENJAMIN & CEDRIC ALEXANDER



DATE: Monday, December 21, 2020

TIME: 5:30 am IST

WHERE TO WATCH: You can watch TLC 2020 on TV on Monday 21st December 2020 at 5:30 AM IST exclusively on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels

