X-Men: Dark Phoenix final trailer out: Jean Grey unleashes her powers

hollywood

Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner, unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain

In Dark Phoenix, the X-men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey played by Sophie Turner. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but far more unstable.

Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiralling out of control and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together.

Watch the trailer of X-Men: Dark Phoenix:

Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite -- not only to save Jean's soul but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy. The biggest challenge in front of the X-Men now is to save Jean Grey from herself, and to save the world from Jean and the aliens who want to weaponise her power and rule the galaxy.

Also read: Jean Grey goes rogue, unleashes fury on fellow X-Men in Dark Phoenix trailer

Written and Directed by Simon Kinberg, Dark Phoenix stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain. The film is set to hit theatres on June 7, 2019.

Also read: Simon Kinberg: Regret how Dark Phoenix story was handled in X-Men: The Last Stand

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates