Jean Grey goes rogue, unleashes fury on fellow X-Men in Dark Phoenix trailer

hollywood

The Dark Phoenix trailer has been released and it's out of this world. Now we can't wait for the Sophie Turner-starrer to hit theatres on June 7

She has just become powerful beyond measure. Jean Grey, the psychokinetic, telepathic superhero from the X-Men franchise has gone rogue and tapped into her innermost recesses to find power that she can't control. Portrayed by Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Jean Grey has become the Dark Phoenix who will stop at nothing - not even if it means having to eliminate everyone, including the other X-Men.

The start of the trailer shows Jean Grey rendered helpless by the power she possesses that seems to bring harm to the people she cares about. Next, she's seen throwing Mystique, played by Jennifer Lawrence, into the air. But it does not show what happens of Mystique; is she killed by Dark Phoenix?

All of this begins when Jean Grey, during a rescue mission in space, is hit by a cosmic force that almost kills her. But they say, what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger, and in Jean's case, it made her infinitely stronger and powerful. Fighting this power inside her, a power that Jean doesn't understand or can contain, she spirals further into its hold.

The biggest challenge in front of the X-Men now is to save Jean Grey from herself, and to save the world from Jean and the aliens who want to weaponise her power and rule the galaxy.

Did this trailer send shivers down your spine? Written and Directed by Simon Kinberg, Dark Phoenix stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain. The film is set to hit theatres on June 7, 2019.

Also read: Dark Phoenix new poster has comic book references

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates