'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' to go in for major reshoots

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will be going for some major reshoots as the release of the mutant action film has been pushed back to February 14, 2019. Directed by Simon Kinberg, X-Men franchise writer-producer, the movie was scheduled to be released on November 2 this year. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter the change in release date is responsible for the reshoots. The movie was in the postproduction stage and according to insiders it had come in slightly underbudget.

Some sources, however, said that the third act would need some rework, hence the reshoots. "Dark Phoenix" is Kinberg's first directorial and rumour has it that he is yet to pen anything. But one insider expects the shoot to cost under USD 10 million. The reshoots are believed to take place in late summer or early fall.

