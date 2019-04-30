X-men star Nicholas Hoult to feature in Those Who Wish Me Dead

hollywood

X-Men star Nicholas Hoult is set to join actress Angelina Jolie in the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead. Sources add that Tyler Perry has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, reports variety.com. Taylor Sheridan is directing the movie, which is based on Michael Koryta's novel about a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens, while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.

Details about Hoult's role are currently being kept under wraps. Hoult, who recently appeared in the Oscar-winning drama The Favourite, will appear next in the biopic Tolkien.

Hoult will play the Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien in the movie, which bows May 10. He is also reprising his role as Beast in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which debuts June 7.

