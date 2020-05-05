Xavi Hernandez hoping for Neymar's return to Barcelona
"Footballing wise, he's in the top three or five players in the world, no doubt," Goal.com quoted Xavi as saying during an Instagram chat with ex-Barca forward, Samuel Eto'o
Former footballer Xavi Hernandez, hoping that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will return to Barcelona, said that the latter is among the 'top three or five players in the world'.
"Footballing wise, he's in the top three or five players in the world, no doubt," Goal.com quoted Xavi as saying during an Instagram chat with ex-Barca forward, Samuel Eto'o.
View this post on Instagram
Avui em connectaré a @roadto2022es per fer una sessió de preguntes i respostes en viu amb @setoo9. Si tens qualsevol pregunta per nosaltres, escriu-la a sota en els comentaris. Les preguntes i respostes es realitzaran a Instagram Live a les 18h horari de Doha, dilluns 4 de maig. ___ Hoy me conectaré a @roadto2022es para celebrar una sesión de preguntas y respuestas en vivo con @setoo9. Si tienes una pregunta para cualquiera de nosotros, escríbela en los comentarios a continuación. Las preguntas y respuestas se realizarán en Instagram Live a las 18:00 hora de Doha, el lunes 4 de mayo. ____ Today, I’ll be in @roadto2022es to participate in a Q&A live session with @setoo9. Send us your questions in comments below, and we’ll answer them on Instagram Live today, Monday 4th, at 18:00h (Doha time)
"He can make the difference. Let's hope he returns to Barcelona. I'm a Barcelona fan and I want the best players there," he added.
After a four-year stay in the club, the former Barcelona player, Neymar, left in 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain.
During the interaction, Xavi also expressed a desire to manage Barcelona saying that it is his dream to coach the club.
"In January, it wasn't the right moment. I had conversations with Eric Abidal [Barcelona's sporting director] and Oscar Grau [Barcelona chief executive] and a big offer, but it wasn't the right moment. I need a bit more experience. Coaching Barcelona is my dream. I'd like to do it one day. I've said that many times," he said.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever</p
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe