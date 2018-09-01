Xi Jinping meets Seychelles President ahead of China-Africa summit

international

China will host more than 1,000 African representatives from over 600 enterprises, business groups, and research institutions at the Chinese-African forum to start on September 3, Xinhua news agency reported

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Seychelles President Danny Faure ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

