xXx 4 to have Deepika Padukone's Lungi Dance?

DJ Caruso took to Twitter to share the news that he is planning to shoot a Bollywood-style dance number with Deepika Padukone for the next outing of the franchise.



Deepika Padukone

After creating a buzz in Bollywood, seems like Deepika Padukone's 'lungi dance' is all set to cross over seven seas. D.J. Caruso, director of Deepika's Hollywood debut xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his desire to end the fourth film in the franchise with a Bollywood song.

He then said he is considering Deepika Padukone's song from 'Chennai Express' for the same. D.J. Caruso wrote, "I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new?"

I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new? — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) May 30, 2018

His timeline was flooded with comments of users giving their suggestions in no time. While one user commented, "No no not lungi dance, watch deepika's songs from race 2 (allah duhai hai and party on my mind) her songs for cocktail or raabta title song or lovely", other said, "Something like Nagada sang Dhol or Ghoomar if youre going for traditional..Ram Chahe leela for an item song.. Lovely for a hot one..Titli or manwa laage or Main agar kahoon or lahu muh lag gaya for a romantic one."

So, what's in store? Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel will be seen in the fourth installment of the xXx series but the 'Padmaavat' star has not been confirmed yet.

Also Read: Have you seen the viral video of Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates