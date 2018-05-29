Have you seen the viral video of Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone?

The Bollywood gossip mill has gone into overdrive with news that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will tie the knot in November



Rumours continue to fly thick and fast about the impending wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. What has added to the buzz is a viral video of Anil Kapoor and Dippy from a recent fashion gala.

The video has Deepika Padukone telling Kapoor why she was unable to attend his daughter Sonam Kapoor's recent wedding. Mr Jhakaas is then heard asking about her and Ranveer Singh's big day. She is seen blushing and shyly nodding. Fans have taken this as a confirmation that the two will be getting hitched.

The Bollywood gossip mill has gone into overdrive with news that Deepika and Ranveer, will tie the knot in November. What has added fodder to it is that Deepika's younger sister, Anisha, and Ranveer recently started following each other on social media.

Anisha, a professional golfer, has always steered clear of industry folk. She does not accompany Dippy to film shootings and parties. The fact that Anisha is following Ranveer is considered a sign of the new-found close bond between the two families!

