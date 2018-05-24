Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha calls her a 'bully'!

Though Deepika and Anisha rib each other in public, they mean the world to one another

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha referred to the actor as a bully on social media. The professional golfer put up a meme to let the world know that Dippy is not as innocent as she looks, especially when at home in Bengaluru. An embarrassed Dippy took to Instagram, to share a funny picture of her and Anisha and wrote, "When your mother tells you to finish everything that's in your plate. That's for bullying me in public Anisha (sic)." Though the two sisters rib each other in public, they mean the world to one another.

While Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's leading ladies, sister Anisha is a golfer. A few months ago, both these sisters had appeared as best friends on the chat show, BFFs With Vogue, and their camaraderie was endearing.

The leggy lass was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat with beau Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She pleased the fashion police across the globe with her MET Gala and Cannes appearance, which garnered praises from various international institutions.

The actress has a Vishal Bhardwaj film in the pipeline alongside Irrfan Khan. However, the film is temporarily stalled due to Irrfan's ill-health. They will resume the shoot, once the actor is all hale and hearty.

Also read: Deepika Padukone creates ripples internationally

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates