X.X.X Midnight Titbits give you a perfect dose of Daily Erotica

AltBalaji's X.X.X has started releasing Midnight titbits every night which give a glimpse of the bold and steamy sequences every once in a while

Mid-Night Tit-Bits/picture courtesy: YouTube

As the show is youth based and has exotic content the makers have decided to release the clip at midnight. The makers had released the first Midnight titbit featuring Rithwik Dhanjani and Kyra Dutt.

The new TitBits feature Adaar Malik and the third one features Ankit Gera and the fourth features Aparna Sharma and Karan Jotwani. The titbits continue to build immense anticipation for the series as the trailer had promised the same.

Alt Balaji's XXX is India’s first youth erotica which is sure to garner eyeballs and generate excitement amongst the audience and the trailer promises exactly the same.

XXX will showcase a unique take on the youth featuring five explosive fantasies, that will offer an interesting and steamy mix of stories.

ALTBalaji has carved a niche for itself with cutting-edge original content. Known for their bold and contemporary shows like DevDD and Ragini MMS, ALTBalaji yet again presents an interesting series that will definitely connect with the youth.

ALTBalaji has time and again utilized the medium to present content based storylines that entertain a wide range of audience.

Ken Ghosh's XXX casts include talented actors like Shantanu Maheshwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Ankit Gera Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Flora Saini, Pryanca Taloqdar, Vandana Khattar, Meherzan Mazda and Sneha Arun. The web series will start streaming from 27th September on AltBalaji Original.

