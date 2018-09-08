Yaiza Moreno set to dethrone Georgina Rodriguez in fame stakes

other-sports

Yaiza Moreno

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz, 25, faces a massive task as he is given the No. 7 jersey worn by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Last month, the Dominican Republic international arrived at Real through a £23m deal.

Mariano Diaz

Even as he looks to fill in those big shoes, his girlfriend Yaiza Moreno has to fill the void left by Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Looks like she would not take too much time to do so. Diaz's girl Moreno is a model and swimwear designer.



Georgina Rodriguez



The couple first met when Diaz was a junior at Real Madrid in 2012. When he moved to Francein 2017, she followed him as he became one of Ligue 1's exciting players.



Cristiano Ronaldo

Diaz's girlfriend, who has 35.5k followers on Instagram is often seen posting sexy pictures on social media. It won't take time for her to surpass Georgina's fame.

