Yami Gautam in Woh Kaun Thi remake?

After Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Yami Gautam may start shooting for Woh Kaun Thi remake



Yami Gautam

Buzz is Yami Gautam and Arjun N Kapoor will feature in the remake of Raj Khosla's Woh Kaun Thi (1964), which starred Manoj Kumar and Sadhana. Arjun, co-founder of KriArj Entertainment, makes his acting debut.

Meanwhile, talking about creating awareness about any burning topic affecting society, Yami Gautam said, "As an actor, it is a great opportunity for us to create awareness through films. Cinema is a powerful tool and there is more connectivity with people through them," she said. "We often talk about social issues in general but films help us pass on the message or remind people about certain things which are not good for society and must be worked upon," she added.

Yami, who also plays the role of a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, said she does not have many cinematic references to fall back on except Rani Mukherji's role in "Veer Zaara".

