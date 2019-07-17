Yami Gautam is her own case-study for next release Bala

bollywood

Stint as a model before Bollywood came calling implies Yami Gautam revisited her past to play one in Bala

Yami Gautam

There is a strong social narrative woven beautifully into the script," says Yami Gautam of her next film, Bala, which sees her play a Lucknow-based model. Having found an inroad into Bollywood through gigs as a model, Gautam certainly knows the ropes of the profession.

"I didn't have to study the material as much as I had to internalise it. I discovered the part as I went along. I had no reference point for my character and everything had to be worked upon based on my discussion with Amar [Kaushik, director], and his vision. Reading the script over and over again helped me prepare for the part," says Gautam.

Also Read: Yami Gautam: Bala will be special for many reasons

Bala brings Gautam alongside Ayushmann Khurrana yet again after the duo's highly-acclaimed Vicky Donor (2012), which marked the Bollywood debut of both actors. While Khurrana has a proclivity for off-beat scripts — a tendency that has earned him many box-office successes — Gautam admits that this time, the script's novelty won her over too.

"It is exciting when a film makes an artiste step out of her comfort zone, and explore characters that have no resemblance to anything done before. Bala makes me do that. I have delivered a gratifying act."

Also Read: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey to feature in Ginny Weds Sunny

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates