Yami Gautam: Never bought my ticket to Mumbai, I earned it

Post the success of Vicky Donor, Yami Gautam suddenly found herself in the spotlight, but it took her time to adapt to the new life.

Despite failures in her career, Yami Gautam says the fear of being written off did not play on her mind. The actor says she will keep giving her best till she fulfils her dreams. Gautam made a successful debut with the National Award winning Vicky Donor (2012), post which her projects, except for Badlapur (2015) and Kaabil (2017), did not work at the box office.

"I had other fears to deal with. What if I attend an event and the media asks me 'so and so's film did well, yours didn't', what will I say, how will I handle it. I was too vulnerable and sensitive," says Gautam. "I didn't know how to be myself or be comfortable with the fact that it [box office failure] happens. You just have to accept it. I never bought my ticket to Mumbai, I earned it. I believe I was called for this and I won't leave till I achieve my dreams," she asserts.

The actor believes that when her movies don't do well, it reflects in the kind of work coming her way. "You have to choose from only those offers. You may be capable of doing much more, but at that point of time, you have to make the best decision out of what has been offered," she says.

Post the success of Vicky Donor, Gautam suddenly found herself in the spotlight, but it took her time to adapt to the new life. "I think adaptability is important in the industry, especially when you're a newcomer and are not conditioned to this kind of set-up. I was never the street-smart kind, I would not be able to express myself easily."

