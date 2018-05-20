Yami Gautam: Playing an intelligence officer commands certain degree of discipline

Yami Gautam talks about playing an intelligence officer alongside actor Vicky Kaushal in Uri



Yami Gautam

Actress Yami Gautam, who is currently preparing for her upcoming film "Uri", says playing an intelligence officer commands certain degree of discipline. "The prep work for 'Uri' has just begun. Playing an intelligence officer on screen commands a certain degree of discipline and needs a body mannerism which is tough and MMA training will serve exactly that," Yami said in a statement.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Uri attacks of September 2016. Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer alongside actor Vicky Kaushal in the film. "In terms of the action training, we are shortlisting best options and MMA is a crucial part of the role and that's why intense training for that will be what time would be invested in. The MMA is more to suit the body language which the script demands," she added.

In September 18, 2016, terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a surgical strike, heightening India-Pakistan tensions. Vicky will undergo some para-military training for a month to bulk up some kilos before starting the shoot.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever